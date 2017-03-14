Kim Kardashian Knew Kanye Was ‘The One’ Because Of How He Sleeps

Getty Images

What’s the secret to a long, happy relationship? If you’re Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, it’s all about finding someone who shares the same thermostat preferences as you.

Over the weekend, Kim appeared at the Create & Cultivate summit in Los Angeles, an event that brought together female entrepreneurs to discuss women in business. Things got candid during her panel discussion, with the conversation eventually steering toward her marriage with Kanye. When asked when she knew her boo was “the one,” Kim replied with a shockingly normal anecdote that has nothing to do with his creativity or devil-may-care attitude, and everything to do with feeling warm and fuzzy.

“I sleep with the heat on… 80 degrees and socks and a robe, every single night,” she said. “The first night I slept at Kanye’s house… I won’t say the date because I’ll get in trouble, but years and years ago, he slept with the heat on and socks, and I was like, ‘OMG, I met my soulmate.’”

The rest, as they say, is history. The power couple recently celebrated the birth of their third child, Chicago West, and they even taped an episode of Family Feud over the weekend. And while we’d love further details about “the date” of Kim and Kanye’s first sleepover (why can’t she say it?!), we’ll have to settle for this surprisingly mundane piece of intel about their weirdly specific (and cozy) sleeping preferences.