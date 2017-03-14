Oh Gawd, Is Big Sean Postponing His Tour?

Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Big Sean fans might have to wait a little longer before seeing him live again. The Detroit rapper is allegedly postponing his upcoming Unfriendly Reminder tour with Playboi Carti, Shy Glizzy, and GASHI. In a message from Sean posted to early stops on the tour like CFE Arena in Orlando, FL and the H-E-B Center in Austin, TX, the I Decided rapper explains why he is hitting pause.

"To all my fans: I’ve been in a deep creative space and decided I need to stay focused in the studio - so, unfortunately, I am postponing my upcoming tour," wrote Sean. "I learned in life you have to follow your intuition - I hope you do the same. Thank you for your continued love and support. It means the world to me. Trust, we are working on something special for you all."

The Unfriendly Reminder tour was announced on February 7. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Sean described the thought process behind letting fans choose the setlist for the tour.

"Before I step into this new chapter of music, I was really sitting and reflecting on the past ten years and all we’ve accomplished," wrote Sean. "I had to go back in and listen to all the old mixtapes and albums, and I was like damn man a lot of this stuff didn’t get the true shine. So with the platform I have now, I thought it would be perfect to revisit a lot of the old music as well as the new classics on my next tour. But I’m gonna give you guys the opportunity to chose my setlist on this tour. Can’t wait to hit the road."

Hopefully, whatever Big Sean is working on comes out soon. Until then keep listening to those Sean Don deep cuts in preparation for when his tour resumes.