Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Lorde's Been Practicing For Her Melodrama Tour So Hard, She Needs To Lie Down

Think about what it takes to make an album. After you pour your soul into the writing process, there's still the little matter of recording it — making sure it sounds perfectly aligned with your vision. And then, if you're a mega pop star like Lorde, the next logical step is to tour the entire world singing those songs.

It sounds exhausting! But because Lorde is benevolent, that's exactly what she's doing. To get people amped for the upcoming North American leg of her Melodrama world tour (which kicks off in Milwaukee on March 1), Lorde's begun teasing a bit of the show preparations on social media.

In addition to lying down to catch her breath for a second, it looks like Lorde's also been staying hydrated with her team and smiling a bunch as she lives "life in the vivid dream." All very necessary for world tour prep.

Fitting for such an epic journey, Lorde's being joined by Run the Jewels on the tour, as well as Mitski and Tove Styrke on select dates. And it's very possible she may be rolling out some new, unreleased songs this time around. Make sure your phone is charged for this one.