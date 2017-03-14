Baby Stormi Is Kylie Jenner's New Makeup Muse

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

You definitely don't need an umbrella for this Weather

Now that little Stormi is here, Kylie Jenner is wasting no time getting back to work — and she's already putting out a new range of Kylie Cosmetics that are inspired by her baby girl.

The beauty mogul and new mama is channeling the tempestuous vibes of her daughters name for the Weather Collection, which works deep, sparkling navy blue and lightning bolts into a special line.

Jenner gave a brief sneak peek into the Weather Collection with an Instagram story on February 22, and revealed that this is the product of her creative urges that sprung up before Stormi's due date.

"I worked on this pretty much my entire pregnancy," she said. "Right after we chose Stormi's name, her name really inspired me."

These Eye of the Storm and Calm Before the Storm palettes make for two of Jenner's most colorful creations yet. Check out the rest of Kylie's Weather Collection when it drops on February 28. And who knows? Maybe Kim Kardashian will take Jenner's lead and dream up a Chicago West-inspired KKW Beauty line next...