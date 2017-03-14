Kendrick Lamar Wants To Play A Misunderstood Villain In Black Panther 2

Getty Images

With Black Panther establishing a groundbreaking hit franchise for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans are already looking ahead to the (practically inevitable) sequel. One such fan is Kendrick Lamar, the film’s sonic maestro, who curated its star-studded, chart-topping soundtrack.

In a new interview with BBC Radio 1 — following his fiery BRITs performance — host Clara Amfo asked Kendrick about the possibility of landing a cameo role in the next Black Panther flick.

“Come on, I got to now!” the rapper responded, adding that he’d love to portray a multi-layered antagonist like Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Killmonger. “I really enjoy Killmonger’s character, just off the simple fact that he was a villain but he came with some real [talk]. … He was a villain but he was loved and misunderstood. So if I could, I’d play a Killmonger for sure.”

Kendrick also spoke about crafting the Black Panther soundtrack, saying, “Not even talking about the music - just the movie and the cast and the director - I think it's something that not only stands within its moment, but stands within time. We’re talking about timeless films and things that are going to curate after this film. When we got to the music, I just wanted to make sure that I could complement that and be a part of [it] in the best way I could.”

From everything we’ve seen, Kendrick and Black Panther have been a truly excellent match, so here’s hoping he can take that relationship to the next level and land that coveted cameo.