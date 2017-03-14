Here’s Why Young Thug Says He Won’t Release New Music In 2018

Getty Images

Young Thug’s always been an unconventional, unpredictable guy who commands our attention. Earlier this week, for instance, he jumped on Twitter late at night to announce that he’s changing his name to SEX. It remains to be seen whether he actually follows through with that or not, but now, Thug’s made another announcement that no one ever expected.

As The Fader points out, the Atlanta rapper revealed in a recent Hypebeast interview that he doesn’t plan to release new music in 2018. The reason is surprisingly poignant: He’s doing it out of respect for his deaf brother.

“I've got a deaf brother,” Thug says in the clip. “I've got a brother who can't hear or talk, so I want to act deaf for a year. So I ain't going to put out no music this year.”

Thug also gave an update on his long-teased Hi-Tunes album — which he’s said is “on the way” as far back as 2015 — saying, “In 2019, I'm going to put out probably Hi-Tunes.”

It’s worth nothing that Young Thug has already had a pretty active 2018 so far — he’s hopped on tracks with A-Trak and Shad Da God — and there may be other pre-recorded guest verses on the way. In any case, vowing to intentionally slow down his hot streak is a powerful thing, especially when you consider that he’s doing it for an amazing reason.