SZA Offers An Irresistible Proposition On Towkio's 'Morning View'

Getty Images

'Play hooky from work, I'd rather lay on you / What do you say?'

Chicago rapper Towkio is singlehandedly trying to redefine what it means to "drop" an album. Earlier this week, the Chance the Rapper and Vic Mensa collaborator boarded a small craft attached to a helium balloon and very literally dropped his new album, WWW., from 100,000 above the earth. He recounted the entire stunt on his Instagram page, and it's absolutely wild.

Luckily for Towkio, the music is good too — WWW. is a moody and atmospheric collection of songs featuring some all-star appearances, most notably from SZA, who guests on the subdued still-in-bed-because-it's-rainy-and-gray ode "Morning View."

Depending on where you are geographically, "Morning View" might sound perfect for today, a day when getting up and beginning your day properly sounds way less desirable than not getting out of bed. And a huge part of that is because of SZA's magnetic vocals on the song's second half: "Play hooky from work, I'd rather lay on you / What do you say?" she sings.

As a side note, it's a big day for nu-metal name association; "Morning View" is also the name of a chill 2001 Incubus album they recorded by the beach, and Post Malone's new single "Psycho" shares its name with a good 2001 System of a Down song they wrote about manic hedonism. Keep those accidental nu-metal references coming!