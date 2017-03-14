Dua Lipa Is Following 'New Rules' On Upcoming Album, But They Aren't What You Think

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Dua Lipa is known for her rules. That's why it makes sense the English singer would be looking for a new set of guidelines as she embarks on the creation of her next album. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Lipa discusses how her work with Swedish producer Max Martin is teaching her rules that have less to do with an ex and more with what it takes to make a great pop song.

"I spent a week with Max [Martin], and it was the first time where I felt like there was a lot more method to the things I was writing about," said Lipa. "First with him you lay down the melodies, listen to them over and over again, and say, 'Maybe we should change this note.' " When it came to writing lyrics, "You couldn't use the same words too often, next to each other. And not everything can start on the one, because it doesn't keep it as interesting...He has, like, a lot of rules and theories."

Martin has been one of the most successful songwriters and producers for almost twenty years. In a rare interview with Di Weekend, Martin revealed the process behind how he constructs elements of a song like a vocal melody.

"If you’ve got a verse with a lot of rhythm, you want to pair it with something that doesn’t," said Martin. "Longer notes. Something that might not start at the same beat. As I say this, I’m afraid it might sound like I’ve got a whole concept figured out…But it’s not like that. The most crucial thing is always how it feels. But the theories are great to have on hand when you get stuck."

It will be interesting to see what Lipa takes away from her sessions with Martin. In the interview, she also discusses how Prince and Outkast are inspiring the next phase of her artistic journey. Read Dua Lipa's entire Rolling Stone interview here.