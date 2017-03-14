Getty Images

Sufjan Stevens, Miguel, And More Will Make Us Cry At The 2018 Oscars

The performers for the 2018 Academy Awards have finally been announced, and you better prepare yourself: It's about to get hella emotional on that star-studded stage when these Best Original Song nominees vie for that Oscar gold.

If Sufjan Stevens, the quietly prolific indie singer-songwriter who put teenage ennui to song in Call Me By Your Name, doesn't have you sobbing, then Keala Settle's powerhouse performance of the anthemic "This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman sure will. That is, if you're not already destroyed by Gael García Bernal, Natalia LaFourcade, and Miguel's performance of "Remember Me," an actual song about death from Coco. (Thanks a lot, Pixar.)

And just thinking about Mary J. Blige singing "Mighty River" — co-written by Blige and Raphael Saadiq for Mudbound — is already giving me chills.

Thankfully, Andra Day and Common will lift us up from the brink of a deep depression with a rousing performance of the inspirational "Stand Up For Something" from Marshall. The rapper already has one Oscar in his trophy case; he took home the Academy Award in 2015 with John Legend for the song "Glory" from Ava DuVernay's Selma.

While "This Is Me," from the Oscar- and Tony-winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, certainly has the momentum going into the Oscars after picking up an unexpected win at the Golden Globes — not to mention, all of that promo during the 2018 Winter Olympics — it faces stiff competition from "Remember Me," which was written by the same dynamic husband-and-wife duo behind "Let It Go."

But as a general rule in life, you should never count out Blige, who's a two-time nominee at this year's Oscars. Will Academy voters give her a vote for Best Original Song in lieu of Best Supporting Actress?

We'll have to wait and see who takes home that Oscar gold on March 4, but until then, we can listen to the nominees on repeat. It's the only way to be emotionally prepared.

"Remember Me"

"Mystery of Love"

"Mighty River"

"This Is Me"

"Stand Up For Something"