It is sadly not a System of a Down cover, however

Post Malone Teams Up With Ty Dolla $ign To Recount Their Many Luxuries On 'Psycho'

As many have pointed out, Post Malone's aesthetic, at first glance, would seem to place him at a Korn concert in 1999, not necessarily at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for a 2010s hip-hop hit.

And yet, Post's current success is completely apt for the moment we're in, where genres smear together and trap brushes up against emo. His latest song is the nocturnal and rumbling "Psycho," featuring hook king Ty Dolla $ign; it dropped on Friday (February 23).

Given Post's association with nu-metal, I admit to admit I was a little bummed that this was not a cover of System of a Down's coked-out L.A. sleaze ode "Psycho" or even a cover of Puddle of Mudd's slasher-flick moody "Psycho."

But it's all good. Post's "Psycho" finds a late-night vibe that, away from the madness of crunching guitars, unfolds like a chill celebration of luxury. It's due to be featured on Post's upcoming second album, Beerbongs and Bentleys. Listen to the full song above.