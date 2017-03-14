19 Questions I Have About This Flamin' Hot Cheetos Movie

Mat Hayward/Getty Images

Is this going to be like 'The Founder' — with Cheetos?

The Oscars haven't even happened yet, but the studio that gave us two awards season giants — The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — is already looking to the future. Variety reports that Fox Searchlight, along with producer DeVon Franklin, are working on a new project called "Flamin' Hot" — the true story of Flamin' Hot Cheetos inventor, Richard Montanez.

The outlet reported that the film will move through the businessman's inspiring path, starting out as a migrant farm worker in Southern California and moving into his role as a janitor at Frito-Lay, where his inspiration for Flamin' Hot Cheetos was born and catapulted him into becoming the "Godfather of Multicultural Marketing."

All jokes aside, it sounds like Montanez has a truly amazing story, but with a project title like "Flamin' Hot," I'm bound to have some questions, starting with "Is this real?" (Yes, it sounds like this movie really, truly is a go.) With that in mind, here are 19 other questions I have about this very real movie:

1. Will they be making limited edition Flamin' Hot Popcorn?

2. And will they develop a partnership with Wet Wipes?

3. Does the person behind Sriracha have an interesting story too?

4. Is Disney currently acquiring the rights to that story, so that we can have a proper box office face-off?

5. Is this going to be like The Founder, but with Cheetos?

6. How many "flamin' hot" jokes will there be?

7. Will Chester the Cheetah be involved in the story at all?

8. If yes, will he be more of a Ryan Reynolds, or a David Spade?

9. Will Oscar Isaac be involved? Please say yes.

10. Can Katy Perry sing the theme song?

11. Who could possibly play Montanez? Seriously, there are stunningly few mainstream Mexican actors to choose from. Google it.

12. Is this movie only happening so that parents feel better about buying the nutritionally-challenged snack for their Flamin' Hot-obsessed kids?

13. Will the movie address the Flamin' Hot bans of 2006?

14. And also of 2012?

15. And are they going to portray the bans like stock market crashes?

16. Hey, is this going to be like The Big Short?

17. But with Bella Hadid in a tub full of Flamin' Hot Cheetos instead Margot Robbie in a bubble bath?

18. Am I sensing an Oscar contender?

19. Are Flamin' Hot Cheetos going to be the thing that brings our divided nation together? I mean, we all agree that this is genius, right?