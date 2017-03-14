How Every Day Will Change Your View Of Love, According To Its Cast

Photo by Peter Stranks, courtesy of Orion Pictures

I've said it once and I'll say it again: Every Day will change your view of love. But don't just take my word for it; stars Angourie Rice, Debby Ryan, and Owen Teague think so, too.

Based on the novel by David Levithan, Every Day tells the story of 16-year-old Rhiannon (Rice), who seems to know exactly who she wants and what she wants, until she meets A, a genderless, race-less, and body-less soul who temporarily occupies bodies and lives every day on behalf of the rightful owner of that body — that is, until A meets Rhiannon, and realizes they want to live some days for themself, and Rhiannon finds that despite A's appearance (or lack thereof), she wants that as well.

"At the beginning of the film, [Rhiannon's] idea of love is being in love with a 'type'," Rice told MTV News of her character's preference for tall, slim, broad-shouldered guys. "But at the end of the film, she learns that there is no such thing as having a type."

Photo by Peter Stranks, courtesy of Orion Pictures

Rice explained further, "Love is going to be experienced so many different ways by so many different people and that’s what makes it so special and unique, and that doesn’t necessarily have to be classified by a type of person."

Ryan, who plays Rhiannon's cool older sister Jolene, described it as preferring a "type of love" rather than a type of person. "I, for sure, know that in the past eight years since I’ve been dating, I’ve more been attracted to a type of love, which is something that makes me feel free and something that makes me feel peaceful and secure. That sort of thing, it transcends the different people and races and genders and 'types' that are of a more traditional sense."

Teague — who portrays one iteration of A as well as Rhiannon's classmate, Alexander — added, "I definitely see love as a much more sort of free, open thing now. It’s not confined to gender, [or] whatever it is."

After shattering your idea of type, the movie will open your eyes to new ways of labeling yourself and others.

"A huge part of my identity is being a woman, and that’s really important for me and that’s a big part of my self-expression, so I think it’s really interesting sort of exploring what it means if someone doesn’t have that," Rice said. "And if someone doesn’t have a gender or a sexual orientation or a race or a physical identity, what does that mean?"

Photo by Peter Stranks, courtesy of Orion Pictures

Acknowledging that the way a person curates his/her/their appearance is important, and Ryan said the film left her with a deeper appreciation for "seeing people where they’re at and looking past whatever people present with."

"It’s about being seen and also being heard, and I think if you meet someone who is very different and you don’t understand who they are or how they want to be seen, it’s important to listen," Rice added. "It’s important to listen to other people’s experiences and understand where they’re coming from and who they are and where they’re at in their life."

Put simply, Teague said it's all about empathy. "It’s just a film about loving people for their soul and really who they are as a human being and not having boundaries with that, which is a beautiful message and one that we need to listen to — especially right now."

Every Day is currently in theaters now.