How Would The Hunter Mountain Gang Sum Up Their Winter Break?

Marc, Jillian and Sheen came and conquered Hunter Mountain -- and their once-in-a-lifetime winter break is about to be on full display beginning this Tuesday (right after a brand-new episode of The Challenge: Vendettas). Looking back, how would the trio (who recently caught up with MTV News) describe their experience?

"It was incredible. I met strangers from different parts of the country, and we came together with similar interests and similar personalities," Marc revealed. "We just wanted to have a great time, and it made this experience the best time ever."

Meanwhile, if Jillian had to sum it up in one word, she would pick "ridiculous."

"From the hookups to the drama and the craziness of the fighting, everything about it was a roller-coaster," the 21-year-old explained. "It was exciting and fun." Talk about a tease...

For Sheen, the group's time at the ski resort was "unique" because he's never "seen anything else like this on TV."

"I've seen the warmer climate shows, which is great, but nothing ever in the mountains," he said.

Be sure to watch Marc, Sheen and Jillian plus the rest of their housemates on Winter Break: Hunter Mountain beginning tomorrow at 10:30/9:30c -- and check out a sneak peek from the premiere below.