Kylie Jenner Reveals Who Stormi Reminds Her Of

It seems like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been in the sharing mood recently. Yesterday (February 22), Kylie Jenner gave an unexpected update to a fan about Stormi on Twitter.

"she’s good 😊 still staring at her all day," wrote Kylie. "she looks just like me when i was a baby 😊"

Earlier this week, Travis also gave an update to a paparazzi with a simple, "She’s beautiful." These frequent updates are surprising considering how guarded Jenner was during the pregnancy. In an Instagram message posted right after Stormi's birth, Kylie explained why she felt the need to be private.

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," Kylie wrote. "I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for the role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how..."

Now that Stormi is here, it looks like Jenner is happy to share her joy with the world. Considering the newborn is already breaking records on Instagram, it doesn't seem like anyone is complaining.