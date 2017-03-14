Jennifer Lawrence Wants To 'Butter Up' Timothée Chalamet: 'He's Hot!'

Getty Images

She's thirsting after him, just like all of us

Like it or not, Jennifer Lawrence is Hollywood’s reigning relatable queen, and there’s nothing more relatable than thirsting after Timothée Chalamet.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lawrence admitted that she’s joined the long, long line of human beings with a crush on the Call Me By Your Name actor.

“[I’m] buttering him up like a pig for slaughter,” she joked, adding that she thinks he’s “so, so talented and hot.”

The only wrench in her plan? Lawrence apparently thinks she’s a little too old for Chalamet. There’s only a five-year age difference between the two actors, but Lawrence, 27, is apparently biding her time and waiting for him to “get a little bit older.”

“I'm going to swing right in there as soon as he's, like, 30. He’s old enough to say that, right? He's over 18?” she joked. “What if I was like, 'He's hot!' and he's 15?”

Chalamet has yet to respond to Lawrence’s offer, but he did recently tell The Hollywood Reporter that meeting her was “crazy-gratifying,” especially after she gushed about Call Me By Your Name.

“Getting to meet Jennifer Lawrence and hearing her say she was moved by the film is on one side of the crazy-gratifying experience of this movie,” he said.

Until we see what comes of this complimentary back-and-forth, I have just one thing to say: Get in line, J-Law!