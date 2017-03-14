Watch Kendrick Lamar Smash A Lamborghini In Surprise BRITs Performance

Getty Images

He and Rich the Kid brought 'FEEL.' and 'New Freezer' to the stage

Kendrick Lamar took a night off from his U.K. tour on Wednesday (February 21) to deliver a surprise performance at the star-studded BRIT Awards. And though there appeared to be some glitchy audio issues, he managed to keep it epic.

After being called the “greatest living rapper” by host Jack Whitehall, Kendrick appeared laying above an orange Lamborghini housed inside a large glass house. The instrumental paused and restarted several times before K. Dot actually started rapping (technical difficulties or artistic choice, you decide), but he eventually launched into the DAMN. track “FEEL.”

The words “This Is Another Satire by Kendrick Lamar” then appeared on a screen behind him — recalling his recent Grammys performance — and Rich the Kid hopped onstage to join him for “New Freezer.” While Kendrick rapped overhead, Rich the Kid took a baseball bat to the shiny Lambo, recklessly smashing it while flames shot up behind him.

Earlier in the night, Kendrick won the BRIT award for International Male Solo Artist, beating out Beck, Childish Gambino, DJ Khaled, and Drake. Other big winners at the show included Dua Lipa, Stormzy, and Lorde. Check out all the evening’s best red carpet looks here.