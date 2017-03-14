Watch 10-Year-Old Beyoncé Perform With Her 1992 Hip-Hop Group

Photo by James Devaney/GC Images

Twenty-six years ago, Beyoncé was the lead singer of a burgeoning musical group. It just isn't the one you think. Before Destiny's Child, there was Girl's Tyme, a musical act that mixed hip-hop and R&B and included Knowles, Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson, and LeToya Luckett.

Ted Owen and Co — an auction house — is selling what they claim is Beyoncé's first professional recording as the lead singer of the group. The teaser for the video is peak-'90s, which means there is a fair amount of neon-colored overalls and choreographed dancing.

"The collection is now comprised of 19 [v]ideotapes (previously 11) that contain the footage from Beyoncé’s first two professionally produced music video productions," the Ted Owen and Co website reads. "These videos were never officially released... Included are Beyoncé’s rehearsals, performances and outtakes that were shot before, during and after an onstage performance with her group Girl’s Tyme."

The original asking price in 2016 was $3.8 million, but that number probably went up considering the tapes went from 11 to 19 in total. If you're a member of the BeyHive and have serious cash to fork over, go to Ted Owen and Co's website to learn more.