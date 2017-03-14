John Phillips/John Phillips/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence Is Capable Of Deciding Whether Or Not She Wants To Wear A Coat, Thanks

To whom it may concern: Jennifer Lawrence is very aware that coats are, in fact, things, and things that are readily available to her, at that, and she will wear one when she feels like it.

For a Red Sparrow photo call in London, Lawrence opted to ditch her outerwear to showcase a Versace gown, which made for a stark contrast to the layers her co-stars were sporting beside her. The internet reacted, with many taking to Twitter to comment on the fact that she was standing there, coatless, and likely freezing, while her male co-stars were not.

Lawrence has now responded to the outcry, and she's "extremely offended" about the whole thing.

"That Versace dress was fabulous, you think I'm going to cover that gorgeous dress up with a coat and a scarf?" she writes. "I was outside for 5 minutes. I would have stood in the snow for that dress because I love fashion and that was my choice. This is sexist, this is ridiculous, this is not feminism."

On the one hand: Yes, it's super noticeable that Lawrence was presumably uncomfortable for the sake of a photo in a way that her co-stars were not. On the other, it's super sexist to assume she has so little agency in that scenario that she was forced to wear less for said photo.

In short: People wear clothes! Sometimes, they don't wear coats! Everything is fine! Anyways, Red Sparrow opens in theaters March 2.