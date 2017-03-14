Rihanna Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With The Most Heartfelt Tribute

Getty Images

Tuesday (February 20) is Robyn Rihanna Fenty’s 30th birthday: a day that should be celebrated with nothing short of religious fervor (honestly, why are schools and offices even open today?!). After all, this means 30 is now so much more than an age — it’s a lifestyle, and a desirable one at that.

Unsurprisingly, a slew of the pop icon’s friends and collaborators sent her warm birthday wishes (more on that below), and Rih even got in on the lovefest by shouting out the woman who made her b-day possible in the first place: her mother, Monica.

On Instagram, Rih shared an adorable childhood photo of herself, alongside a pic of her taken last year as part of a Fenty Beauty campaign. She captioned the post, “10958 days ago @monica_fenty became a mother for the first time to her only daughter! Today is just as much your birthday as it is mine!”

She continued, “I love you mom! Thank you for carrying me, birthing me, raising me, supporting me, teaching me, and loving me unconditionally! The woman I am today is because of everything that you are! I thank God for perfectly hand picking you to be my mother when He sent my spirit to you! You are the greatest! Thank you! #💕”

Monica returned the love with a post of her own, writing, “Happy 30th. God's blessings to my 1st born. The sweetest , most humble person I know , and most loving daughter ever. Lots of love back to you on your special day.🌷”

The birthday tributes kept pouring in throughout the day, with several celebs — like Bruno Mars and Rih’s “Wild Thoughts” collaborators DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller — chiming in. The singer’s longtime BFF, Melissa Forde, posted an award-worthy slideshow of the two together throughout the years, brilliantly soundtracked by 2 Chainz’s “Birthday Song.” And in a surprising gesture, Rihanna’s onetime frenemy Ciara even offered up some kind words.

See all the amazing tributes below.