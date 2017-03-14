Natalie Portman Thinks Her Twin Millie Bobby Brown Is 'Magical'

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

When Twitter exploded with eerily similar side-by-side photos of young Natalie Portman and Millie Bobby Brown, both actresses noticed.

"I had met Millie at the Golden Globes a few months ago and she came up to me and was like, 'People keep telling me I look like the kid version of you!'" Portman told MTV News at a press junket for her latest movie, Annihilation.

Although the actress is "so flattered" by the comparisons, she reacted like only a true Stranger Things fan would. "I see that there's something there, but I also find her, like, much more magical than I see myself," she said. "She's really wonderful."

Portman may not get to play Eleven on the Netflix hit, but the vocal Time's Up supporter does continue to do some pretty magical things for the sci-fi genre, most recently starring as Lena in her upcoming female-led film.

"It was really, really fun to make," she said of Alex Garland's film adaptation of Annihilation. "Unfortunately, it's very rare to get to work with so many women and it was a really incredible opportunity to get to spend time with Jennifer Jason Leigh and Tuva Novotny and Tessa Thompson and Gina Rodriguez and watch their incredible talents and spend time with them and meet them and get to know them better."

Leigh, who plays Dr. Ventress, also gushed about the "incredible humor" and "great, incredible conversations" that bonded the five actresses during the making of the film, and noted that despite it being uncommon, the experience of working with so many badass women actually wasn't unlike working with male-dominated casts, such as 2015's Hateful Eight.

"I would have thought it would be so entirely different, but it wasn't because this was another great group of people," she said, later adding, "It didn't feel like Alex was making a political [statement] or saying something about our times or anything. It just felt like this was the movie that Alex wanted to make and these were the people he cast and that he always saw it as being these five women."

Annihilation hits theaters on Friday, February 23.