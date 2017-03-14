Speak Of The Devil: Fear Factor's Ludacris Describes His Idea Of Hell

Fear Factor is bringing you to the Underworld, where Ludacris will oversee and explain all things related to the season from hell. But if the show's host had to describe his own idea of that place known as the opposite of Heaven, what would it be? Hint: It has nothing to do with the stunts that the brave competitors have to face on the action-packed series.

"Being away from my children for more than two weeks," the entertainer, who has a two-year-old, a four-year-old and a 16-year-old, recently revealed to MTV News. "I would go crazy." Obviously, Luda believes that nothing is more important than family.

What is your idea of hell?