Camila Cabello Has A Hilarious Response To Blue Ivy's Viral Grammys Moment

Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Blue Ivy Carter stole the 2018 Grammys. With one swift quieting motion to Beyoncé and Jay-Z, she had the whole world guessing what she could be telling her parents. Unfortunately, the hilarious moment came at the expense of Camila Cabello, who was giving a powerful speech about DREAMers. In an interview with BBC Radio 1, Cabello discussed her confusion at exactly what Blue was trying to communicate and questions whether the Carter likes her.

CBS

"I had a moment of just insecurity," said Cabello. "I surprised myself. I was like, 'What does that mean?' I was like, 'I’m not going into this wormhole.' Do you think that she didn’t like my speech?'"

Cabello quickly snapped out of that momentary insecurity and stated strongly, "I feel like she would like me. Kids like me."

Hopefully, Blue and Cabello can get this entire incident sorted out. Maybe, the "Havana" singer can gift the six-year-old with tickets to her new Never Be the Same tour. Until then, the mystery of the shushing will continue.