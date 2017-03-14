9 Black Panther Questions That Still Need To Be Answered

Marvel Studios

Is [SPOILER] still alive? Where is the last Infinity Stone if not Wakanda? And more questions.

Black Panther is unstoppable. With an estimated $235 million and counting at the domestic box office — that's only four days after its release — Ryan Coogler's majestic entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is breaking records and inspiring audiences everywhere to unleash their inner hero.

As the first black superhero movie helmed by a black director and starring a predominantly black cast, the cultural significance of Black Panther cannot be overstated, but for ardent Marvel fans the film also marks the final piece of the MCU puzzle before Earth's mightiest heroes' converge in this May's superhero spectacular, Avengers: Infinity War. As such, the ending of Black Panther — especially that final post-credits scene — probably left you with a few questions. (Though, kudos to Coogler for keeping T'Challa's solo outing pointedly intimate.)

With that in mind, let's break down the most pressing questions following Black Panther, starting with the big one (spoilers ahead, obviously):