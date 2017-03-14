Justin Bieber Shares His Support For March For Our Lives

Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/Getty Images for One Love Manchester

In the wake of the horrific shooting that took the lives of 17 teachers and students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, thousands of Americans have attended rallies and taken to social media to demand that elected officials commit to ending gun violence.

One student from Parkland, Cameron Kasky, spoke with CNN about the February 14 shooting and those who have said that it's "too soon" after the tragedy to talk about gun control. He responded that there is a time to talk about gun control, and that it's March 24: "My message for the people in office is: You're either with us or against us. We are losing our lives while the adults are playing around."

On that date, March For Our Lives — a peaceful demonstration "to demand that their lives and safety become a priority and that we end this epidemic of mass school shootings" — will take place in Washington, D.C. and other cities around the country, and Justin Bieber is on board.

Bieber reached out to Kasky, and his manager, Scooter Braun, pledged his support of the March For Our Lives as well.

For more information, visit MarchForOurLives.com.