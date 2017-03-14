Adam Levine And Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby Number 2

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are officially parents of two!

A rep for Levine confirms to E! News that the Maroon 5 frontman and Victoria's Secret Angel have welcomed their second daughter, named Gio Grace, after announcing they were expecting in September.

No other details about their newest addition are available yet, but Levine did post a Valentine's Day photo of his wife, bump on full display, which makes us suspect the birth is a very recent development.

Their bundle of joy joins 16-month-old big sis Dusty Rose, and although it may be too soon to call, it seems like those two won't be the only little ones commanding the Levine-Prinsloo household.

“I want a lot [of kids], I thrive in chaos,” Levine told Ellen Degeneres in November. “[Prinsloo] was an only child, so she wants like 100 babies. I don’t know if I can do that. That’s a lot of babies.”

Congrats to the family of four!