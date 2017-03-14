Surprise! The Chainsmokers Are Actually Vampires In Their ‘You Owe Me’ Video

YouTube

Here’s a pro tip: If The Chainsmokers ever invite you to dinner, say no. Unless, of course, you want to be the victim of a bloody, vampiric massacre. Then you can say yes.

On Friday (February 16), the duo dropped “You Owe Me,” a surprisingly muted jam that sounds more alt-pop than EDM (in other words, you’re gonna be waiting a long time for the drop). “You don't know me / Don't you think that I get lonely? / It gets dark inside my head / Check my pulse and if I’m dead you owe me,” Drew Taggart sings.

In the accompanying video, directed by Rory Kramer, Alex Pall and a stone-faced Taggart wear preppy polos while meticulously cleaning every inch of their mansion. It turns out they’re prepping for an intimate dinner party, but when their guests arrive, things take a shockingly bloody turn. So, yeah, go ahead and decline that dinner invite.

“You Owe Me” follows the duo’s Twenty One Pilots-sounding January single, “Sick Boy.” All signs point to the ‘Smokers aiming for a darker tone with their new music, so it looks like the days of starry-eyed bangers like “Closer” and “Something Just Like This” are behind us.