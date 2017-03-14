Eddie Redmayne Wore Tons Of Deodorant And 'Pulled Lots Of Muscles' For Early Man

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Eddie Redmayne is a man of many talents, but, apparently, doing voices is not one of them.

"I'm really crap at, like, doing impressions of people," the star of Early Man told MTV News correspondent Josh Horowitz. "I basically have no experience other than doing one episode of Thomas the Tank Engine."

Still, Redmayne had to come up with something when he signed on to star as Dug in the animated movie from the celebrated Aardman Studios, so he turned to his 20-month-old daughter, Iris, for help. "Dug ended up being some sort of version of how I voice my daughter’s teddy bear to her," he said. "So basically slightly high-pitched and eager.”

Although it sounds like Redmayne may have been a bit more intense with Dug than he is with his teddy bear impressions, admitting the "weirdly overly physical" experience required access to "a shedload of deodorants" at the recording studio.

"When I first saw [all the deodorants] I didn’t understand why," he laughed. "Then after about 50 minutes... 'I should probably go to the loo,' spraying every time!"

Not too surprisingly, Redmayne's eager physicality led the one-time wizard elbow- and wand shoulder strain-sufferer to some physical ailments during the making of this (again, animated) movie. "I also, like, pulled lots of muscles in weird places from getting a bit over-energized," Redmayne admitted.

Well, you don't win Oscars, Tonys, Golden Globes, and SAG awards by sitting quietly in a corner!