A$AP Rocky Calls Out All The Fake A$APs On New Song

Getty Images

Today (February 16), A$AP Rocky, Gucci Mane, and 21 Savage dropped "Cocky." It is the first song released from the upcoming film Uncle Drew. The movie stars Kyrie Irving, Shaquille O'Neal, Lil Rel Howery, and Tiffany Haddish and is based off the popular Pepsi Max commercials, where Irving dons the persona of Uncle Drew — an old, angry, and talented basketball player who embarrasses his younger counterparts on the basketball court.

The London On Da Track production features the sounds of sneakers screeching on hardwood floors and skittering hi-hats, while the trio of Rocky, Gucci, and Savage demonstrate surprising chemistry. However, it is A$AP Rocky who undoubtedly steals the show. The highlight of Rocky's verse is when the Harlem rapper aims at his growing list of copycats spitting, "Too many fake mes / Way too many fake daps / Way too many fake '$APs.

A$AP Rocky's had a busy January. He released the laid back "5IVE $TAR$" and followed it up with the alternative rock influenced "Above." Since then rumors of an upcoming album keep popping up. It remains to be seen if "Cocky" will appear on the Uncle Drew soundtrack and Rocky's upcoming project. Nonetheless, "Cocky" displays a reinvigorated Rocky, which is always welcome.