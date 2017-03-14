Getty Images

Justin Bieber And Quavo Will Go Head-To-Head In The NBA All-Star Celeb Game

Justin Bieber and Quavo may have joined forces last year on DJ Khaled’s smash “I’m the One,” but this weekend, they’ll face off against one another in a major, star-studded showdown.

The pop star and the Migos rapper have both been added to the line-up for the 2018 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, hitting Los Angeles this Friday (February 16). Bieber will join Team Lakers, which also includes Black Panther’s Michael B. Jordan, Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin, and Nick Cannon. Quavo, meanwhile, will lace up his kicks for Team Clippers, joining teammates Common, Jamie Foxx, and Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler.

Quavo is a noted basketball fanatic and former high school athlete, but he’ll have stiff competition in Bieber. The 23-year-old last competed in the All-Star Celebrity Game in 2011, where he won the coveted title of Most Valuable Player. Here’s what the 16-year-old Biebs looked like back then:

Getty Images

Safe to say he’s grown a few inches since.

The only question we have is: Will Bieber’s alleged girlfriend Selena Gomez be there to cheer him on? She’s been a dedicated observer at several of his recent hockey games, so we have a feeling she won’t miss this one.

We’ll find out when the game airs this Friday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. In the meantime, start placing your bets on Team Quavo vs. Team Bieber.