Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ciara And Baby Sienna Are All Smiles In Their First Mommy/Daughter Photo

The beginning of 2018 has been a baby bonanza. Kim and Kanye welcomed Chicago West into the world. Kylie and Travis brought Stormi into the Kardashian-Jenner-Webster fold. Now Ciara and Russell Wilson are introducing their daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, to the masses with a mommy/daughter photo shoot.

Ciara took to Instagram to write, "Today is just the beginning, I’m sharing something near and dear to my heart with you...meet my baby girl." The teaser leads followers to Trace Me, an app marketed as the "ultimate fan destination." It also happens to be founded by Russell Wilson.

Along with the photos of Ciara and Sienna, the R&B singer also wrote a poem to her daughter.

I pray that you will have the Boldness of Rosa Parks.

The intelligence of Maya Angelou.

The Compassion of Princess Diana.

The Creativity of J.K. Rowling.

The Grace & Confidence of Michelle Obama.

The Resilience of Serena Williams.

And [oh]..not to mention...

The Dance Moves [like] your Momma! Haha

Russell Wilson also took to Instagram to discuss the feeling of being the photographer for his wife and daughter's first photo shoot. See all of the photos and video here.