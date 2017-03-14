Frank Ocean Dropped The Cover Of 'Moon River' You Never Knew You Needed

Photo by Andrew Chin/FilmMagic

Frank Ocean is here to cure your Valentine's Day hangover. Today (February 15), the R&B singer dropped "Moon River," a cover of the iconic Breakfast at Tiffany's song, on Tumblr. Ocean updates the classic with his penchant for pitched-up and layered vocals while still retaining the subtle simplicity and beauty of the original.

"Moon River" was created by Henry Mancini and Johnny Mercer in 1961. According to Telegraph, the song is based on Mercer's childhood growing up in Savannah, Georgia and the innocence he longed for in adulthood. "Moon River" was almost scrapped from the movie entirely by the president of Paramount Pictures. In a 2015 interview with BBC News, Mancini's widow recalled the moment the song was almost taken out of Breakfast at Tiffany's.

"As legend has it, the head of the studio said, 'We'll just cut the song,'" said Ginny Mancini. "I saw Henry go pale. We were all stunned, totally stunned. We were quiet for a minute or two, and then there was a barrage of reasons why it should stay in the film and cuts should be made in other areas."

Luckily, at the insistence of Hepburn, the song was kept and "Moon River" would go on to win Best Original Song at the Academy Awards and Record of the Year and Song of the Year at the 1962 Grammys.

It is unclear if a new Frank Ocean album is coming this year. The mysterious singer admitted he finished another album before he turned 30, even if he hasn't put it out yet. Hopefully his cover of "Moon River" is a hint at more to come.