Nick Jonas Gifted Us The Sweetest Serenade This Valentine’s Day

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for John Varvatos

Nick Jonas is doing his very best to make sure we all have the happiest Valentine's Day, and what better way to do that than by blessing us with the gift of song?

Before you get too excited, the "Jealous" singer did not drop new music — which would be a holiday in itself. Instead, he posted a clip of himself singing an acoustic version of one of his favorite romantic tunes, The Beatles's 1963 cover of "Till There Was You," originally written by Meredith Willson for the Broadway hit, The Music Man.

"Thought I’d share one of my favorite love songs... The Beatles’ rendition of #TillThereWasYou from The Music Man. Just a little something to get you guys in the holiday spirit," he captioned the short video on Instagram.

Jonas's buttery crooning is the perfect soundtrack for the holiday, whether you are with a partner or celebrating solo. Perhaps the only thing that could make this V-Day surprise any sweeter would be an actual Jonas Brothers reunion.