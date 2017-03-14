Kanye West Is Back On Social Media For The Cutest Reason

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV.com

Kanye West is back on Instagram. Today (February 14), the new father reactivated his account for a simple and sweet message for Kim Kardashian on one of the most romantic holidays of the year. The post is a photo of what looks like a handwritten card from 'Ye that says "Happy Valentines Day Babe." It is the first photo Kanye has posted since he deactivated his account in May 2017.

Kanye followed his initial post with photos highlighting iconic couples like Barack and Michelle Obama. Weirdly, he also decided to include photos of Madonna and Sean Penn, Kate Moss and Johnny Depp, and Aaliyah and Tupac. Considering most of the relationships didn't last, it is unclear what message Ye is trying to send.

The new year has been busy for the West-Kardashian family even with Kanye primarily out of the spotlight. He welcomed his third child, Chicago West, into the world in January. Chicago made her official onscreen debut in a video announcement for Kylie Jenner's first child, Stormi. However, the couple did find time to take a break from their hectic parental schedules to wish Ellen DeGeneres a happy 60th birthday.

Hopefully Kanye's return to social media means is he gearing for the next Yeezy Season. His G.O.O.D. Music imprint recently signed Valee and potentially partnered on signing Sheck Wes with Travis Scott. Thankfully, 2018 is looking up for the Kanye faithful.