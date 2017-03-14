Are You The One? Spawn: Gianna And Hayden Expecting First Child

Gianna and Hayden may have joked that she had a "bun in the oven" at the recent Are You the One? reunion -- but now, the Season 5 sweethearts aren't kidding about expecting a little one!

"Happy Valentine’s Day! This came as a big surprise to us and am I nervous HELL YEA but I’m super super excited to grow this little bean into a cute lil mini me (or mini Hayden)," the glowing mama-to-be captioned the announcement photo above, which features the future parents sharing a warm embrace and showing off a sonogram of their peanut. "God has a way of surprising people when they least expect it.

She continued: "Adding another baby to the AYTO fam, August better come quick! s/o to my friends and family who gave me the strength and support I needed throughout these last 2.5 months, Hayden was born to be a dad and i can't wait to be a mom and the love and support means everything to me. I love you all and you know who you are."

Hayden shared a similar image and gushed that he can't wait to "go on this exciting (and terrifying) journey" with Gianna. And also that she is going to be the "best (and hottest) Mom ever."

From there, the couple's AYTO family quickly shared their congratulatory messages:

And Gianna showed off her growing belly -- that isn't a "food baby":