Tinashe Breaks Down Future's Unexpected Guest Vocals On 'Faded Love'

Earlier this week, Tinashe linked up with Future for a throbbing, sultry jam that sounds like it was made to soundtrack a nocturnal underwater love scene — you know, like the one in The Shape of Water, but less like a fairy tale. And sexier. Way sexier.

On that song, "Faded Love," Future's delivery is a little more romantic and energetic than on some of his more downcast, blurred-vision odes. And in a recent interview with MTV News correspondent Gaby Wilson, Tinashe broke down why that's exactly what the song needed.

"I think it was a little bit unexpected," she said. "I think you would probably expect to hear Future on something a little bit more trap-oriented or something that didn't feel as emotional. So it was kind of cool to hear him rapping on a beat like that, and the way that he kind of approached the cadence of the rap was also really kind of interesting and different, which I appreciated."

"Faded Love" and "No Drama" are the first tastes of Tinashe's upcoming third album, Joyride, set to be released later this year. The former sees Tinashe reuniting with Future, with whom she first paired up on the 2014 track "How Many Times." "That collab was actually one of my favorites," she said elsewhere in the interview.

"When he came with this verse, he had some singing," Tinashe said. "I was like, OK, Future, I see you. So I was pretty happy with how it turned out."

You can watch the full MTV News interview — where Tinashe touches on her upcoming LP Joyride, "No Drama," and much more — right here.