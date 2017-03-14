Millie Bobby Brown Is Varsity Chic At New York Fashion Week

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

For Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, being a global sensation at the age of 13 comes with certain setbacks — like, say, missing out on the chance to do normal middle school stuff, from awkward school dances to extracurricular activities. (Then again, who needs drama club when you're on an award-winning Netflix series?)

Still, Brown evoked a bit of classic teen spirit at New York Fashion Week on Tuesday (February 13) in a look that you could totally rock on the runway and at a pep rally. How versatile!

Brown attended Calvin Klein designer Raf Simon's NYFW showcase in a Calvin Klein by Appointment purple velvet skirt with varsity letters. She edged up her sophisticated cheerleader ensemble with a white leather motorcycle jacket from the fashion house.

In 2017, Brown became the face of the brand, making her the youngest ever model to front a Calvin Klein campaign.

Brown sat front row at the show alongside rapper A$AP Rocky, whom the teen star candidly filmed during the show. But he's all smiles — and peace signs — when he realizes what's up. We wonder how her BFF Drake feels about this new development.

We know Brown's got bars, so maybe this is the beginning of a fire mixtape.