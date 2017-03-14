This Is What Happens When Beyoncé Sees An Actress Touching Jay-Z (Allegedly)

Photo by Kevin Mazur/VF15/WireImage

Somewhere there is an actress that dared to cross Beyoncé, and Tiffany Haddish was there to witness it all. In an interview on TV One's Uncensored, Haddish details the story of watching Beyoncé allegedly check an actress that was getting too close to Jay-Z.

"I go to a Jay-Z concert, and I get invited to the after-party," said Haddish. "I'm standing there and I'm talking to Jessie Collins and as I'm talking to him Beyoncé just walks right up to me and she goes 'Hi, I'm Beyoncé.' I was like, 'I know who you are, girl! You are so talented!' She's like, 'You're so funny.' Then we're going back and forth and everything and then she's like, 'Well, have fun.'"

The story hits its peak when Haddish watches an unnamed actress interacting with Hov.

"Then I was talking to Jay-Z, right," said Haddish. "I was talking to Jay-Z for a little bit, and there was another actress that was there who was also talking to Jay-Z. She touched Jay-Z's chest, and Beyoncé came walking up like 'Bitch.' Well, she didn't say that, but her demeanor, her body, the way she walked up on her was like, 'Get your hand off my man chest.'"

The Girls Trip star wouldn't divulge anymore from the interaction, but in the process of the re-telling proved why she's one of the funniest comedians alive. Maybe if we're lucky, this interaction will inspire the rumored Bey and Jay collab.