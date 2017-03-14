Donald Glover Tries Not To Get Robbed In New Atlanta Season 2 Trailer

YouTube

After two years, Atlanta is finally on its way back. On Tuesday (February 13), FX released the cryptic, trippy trailer for the second season of Donald Glover’s award-winning series, which finds Earn and Co. in the midst of “Robbin' Season.”

Set during the holidays — when the city of Atlanta sees a big crime spike — Season 2 appears to deal with familiar issues of money, love, desperation, and weed. We see Earn navigating some serious highs and lows — in one scene, he's getting searched by the cops, and in another, he's holding a thick stack of bills. Given their crime-ridden surroundings, though, his newfound fortune may not be a good thing — Van (Zazie Beetz) is only half-joking when she tells him that his money-making is “going to get us robbed.”

Meanwhile, Alfred, a.k.a. Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), is continuing his hustle as a rapper (clueless white DJs be damned), and the ever-wise Darius (Lakeith Stanfield) keenly nods to life in the city when he observes, “Robbin’ season, everybody gotta eat.”

Oh, and because this is Atlanta and every single music choice is notable and exceptional, the song playing in this trailer is “Gap in the Clouds” by Yellow Days. You're welcome.

Atlanta returns March 1 on FX.