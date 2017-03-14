PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images

Yesterday (February 13), Jhené Aiko defended herself on Twitter against a "negative[-]spirited tweet." Aiko references an interview on BBC Radio 1Xtra's "Breakfast Show With Dotty," where she discussed the origins of her relationship with Big Sean.

The portion of the interview the Trip artist is most likely referring to is when she delves into attending a courtside game with the Detroit rapper before they started dating.

"We became friends actually the year my brother passed. I had just met him, and we worked on 'Beware' and 'I'm Gonna Be," said Jhené during her interview. "He wanted to take me out on a date. I mean, I had a boyfriend, but I still went. It was, like, to a basketball game, but just as a friend. I was like, 'Oh yeah, I'll go.' I had never been courtside to a game, and he’s cool. I told my boyfriend, ‘I’m gonna go to this game.'"

The part of the interview many might have missed out on is when Jhené describes why she was splitting with her then boyfriend.

"We didn't break up because of Sean," said Aiko. "We broke up for other reasons, 'cause he was married secretly. I didn't know. He was married to his baby's mother. They hadn't been together, but he wouldn't give her a divorce."

Aiko reiterated the same points she made in her interview on Twitter.

So there you have it. The internet twists a relatively small piece of content into something it isn't, in order to momentarily distract us from our bored existence.