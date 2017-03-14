Tinashe And Future’s New Song Is A Twilight-Ready Slow Jam

Getty Images

Tinashe season is finally here!

After a three-year delay, the singer is gearing up to release Joyride, the official follow-up to her excellent 2014 debut, Aquarius. We’ve already heard the album’s lead single — the Offset-featuring “No Drama” — and on Monday (February 12), Tinashe shared another promising track, “Faded Love.”

This one finds her reuniting with Future, who appeared on the Aquarius cut “How Many Times.” Producer Stargate supplies the glitchy beat and murky synths, while Tinashe dreamily croons, “Don't give me your name / I don't need your number saved in my phone/ Just follow me, follow me, follow me, follow me home.” Future pops up toward the climax with an Auto-Tuned verse in which he promises, “We so spiritually connected / We going in the right direction.”

Speaking to Beats 1, Tinashe said of the twilight-ready tune, “‘Faded Love’ is kind of more muted, it's a little bit more R&B, it's a little more sensual, mid-tempo.”

The singer also assured host Zane Lowe that Joyride is all but ready to go. She said, “It is done. My recording is done. I’m in the mixing process right now. … Our tracklist has been submitted. So it’s real! It’s really real.”

We’ll believe it when we see it, T! In the meantime, see her talk all things Joyride with MTV News correspondent Gaby Wilson in the revealing interview below.