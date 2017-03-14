Justin Timberlake, Man Of The Woods, Is Still Man Of The Charts

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

So far, 2018 is proving to be a pretty good one for Justin Timberlake. You'd think performing at the Super Bowl halftime show would be the peak of most artists' years, but snagging your fourth consecutive No. 1 album just over a week later isn't too bad of a high point, either.

That's what Timberlake's Man of the Woods album has just accomplished. His fifth studio album is now sitting high atop the Billboard 200, much like the three before it did. His debut album, Justified, was the only one of his studio releases to not nab this achievement, as it hit No. 2.

Timberlake's long-term plans are unclear. He's a nearly 20-year staple of the entertainment industry with dozens of film and TV credits to his name. He's won Grammys and been nominated for an Oscar, in addition to appearing in several Oscar-nominated films. He's done two Super Bowl halftime shows. He made "Cry Me a River." He's good.

The dude can literally now become what everyone thought he was with the Man of the Woods imagery: a ranch-owning family man who makes music only when he feels like it. And that would be cool, too.

But if he keeps it up, it's possible he could end up with some serious all-time Billboard 200 records and accolades on his hands.

He's well on his way. And if not, he could go fully into the cool-dad merch racket. He's got one foot in now, anyway.