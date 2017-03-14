Olympian Adam Rippon Just Wants To Make Reese Witherspoon Proud

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

After his spellbinding debut on Olympic ice on Monday (February 12), figure skater Adam Rippon became America's newly minted sweetheart. With his graceful skate, candid demeanor, perfect eyebrows, and infectious enthusiasm, it's easy to see how the 28-year-old veteran of the sport snatched wigs and hearts across the globe.

But no one is as obsessed with Rippon as Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon, who tweeted that the out and proud figure skater was her "Reason #1" to watch the 2018 Olympics.

It's one thing to have the hopes and dreams of an entire nation on your shoulders heading into the single-most important skate of your life, but knowing that Witherspoon is out there in her Team USA onesie cheering you on in real-time is a whole new level of pressure.

In a post-skate interview with NBC, Rippon reflected on what was on his mind before he took the ice. "There are so many emotions when I step on the ice. I want to represent my country to the best of my abilities," he said. "I want to make Reese Witherspoon proud."

Ultimately, Rippon did succeed. Not only did he help Team USA win a bronze medal in the figure skating team event, but he also made Witherspoon so proud. What an icon!

At this point, it's only a matter of time before Rippon joins the seriously star-studded cast of Big Little Lies Season 2 as little Amabella's figure skating coach. We need a scene with Rippon, Witherspoon, and Laura Dern like we need air to breathe. Make it happen, Queen Reese!