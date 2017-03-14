Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Remain The Glammest 'Mom & Dad'

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Chrissy and John are coming for the crowns, though...

Though Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may give Kim Kardashian and Kanye West some stiff competition now that they, too, are parents, the Kardashian-Wests dressed up and reminded us that, yup, they're still two of the glammest moms and dads in the game — and they take the titles very seriously.

Kim and Kanye left North, Saint, and baby Chicago with a sitter to celebrate Ellen DeGeneres's 60th birthday, and they swung through the party's photobooth to give us all a new portrait to admire.

This birthday shindig must've doubled as a Hot Parents summit, as Chrissy Teigen and John Legend — who are preparing for the arrival of Luna's little brother — also showed up in formal threads.

Happy Birthday, Ellen, and thank you for making this extremely photogenic photo booth happen!