Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Remain The Glammest 'Mom & Dad'

Though Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may give Kim Kardashian and Kanye West some stiff competition now that they, too, are parents, the Kardashian-Wests dressed up and reminded us that, yup, they're still two of the glammest moms and dads in the game — and they take the titles very seriously.
Kim and Kanye left North, Saint, and baby Chicago with a sitter to celebrate Ellen DeGeneres's 60th birthday, and they swung through the party's photobooth to give us all a new portrait to admire.
This birthday shindig must've doubled as a Hot Parents summit, as Chrissy Teigen and John Legend — who are preparing for the arrival of Luna's little brother — also showed up in formal threads.
Happy Birthday, Ellen, and thank you for making this extremely photogenic photo booth happen!