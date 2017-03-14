David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Idris Elba Just Popped The Question At A Screening Of His New Movie

Celebrating the release of a new project is one thing, but celebrating the drop of your directorial debut and using the occasion as an opportunity to propose to the love of your life before a shocked audience?

All in a day's work for Idris Elba, as the actor has just proposed to girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre at a screening of his new film, Yardie, in London.

First of all: To those screaming "NOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!" in anguish at the thought of one of the most handsome and talented actors in the game going off the market, we're sorry, but c'mon, be happy for him!

Secondly: Dhowre's reaction to Elba getting down on one knee is perfect and priceless, and the couple — who met while Elba was shooting 2017's The Mountain Between Us — look completely and totally overjoyed. (Needless to say, she accepted.)

That's the look of a smitten and satisfied groom-to-be right there who's very capable of pulling off a grand surprise. Congrats to the happy couple! (And to the Elba fans still recovering: You'll get through this, be strong.)