Gucci Mane Is Officially Getting A Biopic

One of the most influential rappers of the last decade is finally getting the biopic he deserves. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Autobiography of Gucci Mane is being turned into a movie. Paramount Pictures and Imagine Entertainment are coming together to adapt The New York Times bestseller to the big screen.

In September, Gucci Mane sat down with MTV News correspondent Gaby Wilson to discuss what inspired him to write an autobiography.

"My engineer suggested it, you know, when I was away. And then it was just something I guess to kill time. When you're in prison, you don't got nothing but time. You know what I'm saying? I just reflect on my life, and I just started writing. Next thing I know, 30-40 pages was down, and I was off and going."

Later, Gucci revealed what he learned about himself during the writing process.

"I learned that I can be more than a rapper. I learned that I really feel I have a future in writing books if I wanted to do that."

The only question that remains is who will play Radric Delantic Davis? Will Gucci pull an Eminem in 8 Mile and play a version of himself, or will an unknown with a heart of Guwop gold mesmerize us?