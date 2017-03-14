Netflix's New Sabrina Series Debuts First Look At Salem The Cat

Netflix/CBS

No adaptation of Sabrina the Teenage Witch would be complete without Salem Saberhagen, the Spellmans' sarcastic, talking cat.

On Friday (February 9), Riverdale creator and Archie Comics chief creative officer, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, shared the first photo of Salem from his upcoming — and still untitled — dark Netflix drama about Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) and company. Take a look at the latest news from Greendale:

One, this is maybe the cutest cat I've ever seen, and two, it looks like the new Sabrina series isn't going the same animatronic route of the '90s hit TV series, which makes sense given the darker, more grounded tone of the project. Though, when it comes to Salem, it's all about the voice — and the egocentric attitude. That information is still TBD.

Based on Aguirre-Sacasa's own horror comic, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, this new take will dive deep into the dark arts and will make visual and tonal references to classics like Rosemary's Baby, The Exorcist, and other seminal horror films.

In the comics, Sabrina is forced to decide if she wants to commit herself to the coven or try and live a normal teenage existence on the eve of her 16th birthday. But when Madame Satan comes to town looking to settle an old grudge with the Spellman coven, things get majorly complicated — and downright wicked.

Salem is just the latest addition to the cast. As previously announced, Shipka will take on the role of the titular teenage witch, and Paper Towns star Jaz Sinclair will play her best friend, Rosalind Walker. The roles of Sabrina's high school sweetheart, Harvey, and her aunts Zelda and Hilda have yet to be cast.