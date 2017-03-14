Here's How Dakota Johnson Made Fifty Shades Even Steamier

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

It turns out, being part of the Fifty Shades franchise was as informative as it was a great career opportunity for Jamie Dornan. While promoting the final movie, Fifty Shades Freed, the actor credited Dakota Johnson, his on-screen wife, with bringing the heat to their passion-filled scenes.

Appearing on Conan on Thursday (February 8), host Conan O'Brien asked whether Christian Grey himself received any notes while filming, which Dornan quickly clarified as "sexy notes."

"That's a tricky conversation, you know," Dornan began. "I feel like there's times where maybe, I think, Dakota would be quicker to give me a note than a director." Of course, the irony being that Johnson plays the less sexually experienced Anastasia Grey, née Steele.

He continued, "In terms of like, sometimes, you know, maybe in the first movie, I guess there’s a sexy way to take off a girl’s... uh... underwear." Dornan proceeded by demonstrating a quick downward pull, or the alleged non-sexy way to disrobe a lady.

"Sometimes, it sort of needs must," he offered. "But no, there is a more delicate and sensual way to do it, which is"— well, maybe you should just watch the video above for those steamy details.

Fifty Shades Freed hits theaters Friday, February 9.