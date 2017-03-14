Aaron Paul Is A Dad! See The First Pics Of His New Baby Girl

Getty Images

Jesse Pinkman is a dad, bitch!

On Thursday night (February 8), Breaking Bad alum Aaron Paul, 38, and his wife, Lauren Paul, 31, announced on Instagram that they’ve welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

“My heart,” Aaron captioned a black-and-white pic of his daughter’s tiny foot.

Lauren, meanwhile, gave fans a closer peak at their new bundle of joy. The proud mom shared a photo of their baby girl swaddled in a blanket, sweetly captioning it, “There are no words that will ever be able to explain what just happened to my heart.”

The Pauls, who tied the knot in 2013, announced they were expecting their first child last September. At the time, Aaron posted a photo of his beaming wife cradling her baby bump. “Hey everyone. Look what I did,” he wrote. “Words can't express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you.” Not long after, Lauren revealed that their impending new addition would be a girl.

The new parents have yet to announce their daughter’s name, and it’s possible they still haven’t chosen one yet. Last December, the actor told People that he and Lauren weren’t going to make a final decision until the baby arrived. “We have a few names,” he said. “If one of us didn't like one of the names, it never made it into the pile. We have a handful of names and we're going to name her once we meet her.”

Maybe their other, honorary daughter, Millie Bobby Brown, can help them out with that.