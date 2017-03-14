YouTube

Can Drake dance or does he just look like he's having so much fun we don't care? That is the question at the heart of "Look Alive," which is the first collaboration between Drizzy and his rumored new OVO signee BlocBoy JB.

Over the course of three minutes, Drake takes us back to the enchantment of his "Hotline Bling"-era shenanigans. The Toronto rapper slaps his chest, does the cooking dance, and most infamously tries to hit JB's viral ""shoot dance."

Drake's verse and chorus also pay homage to his Memphis roots. His line "Pushed me to the edge, so it really ain't my motherfuckin' fault, man," is borrowed from Project Pat's "Out There." The "901 Shelby Drive, look alive, look alive," mentions the area code and street of his adopted home — the same one where his father was born and raised.

Looks like a new era of OVO is upon us and it is all thanks to a Memphis rapper and his charismatic footwork.