Team Japan Brings Popular Anime Yuri!!! On Ice To The Olympics

The 2018 Winter Olympics may have gotten off to a shaky start for Team USA in the figure skating race, but Team Japan is truly thriving after delivering the Games' first viral moment. (OK and Shoma Uno completely dominated the men's short program.)

Although Japan's Miu Suzaki and Ryuichi Kihara placed eighth in the pairs during the first day of the figure skating team competition on February 8 in PyeongChang, they placed first in our hearts with their lovely Yuri!!! on Ice routine.

The figure skating anime became a cultural phenomenon in 2016, even garnering support from professional figure skaters Johnny Weir, Evgenia Medvedeva, Masato Kimura, Evgeni Plushenk, and 2018 Team USA star Adam Rippon. Weir, who's serving as NBC's figure skating analyst alongside friend and fellow Olympian Tara Lipinski, has even recreated a gorgeous routine from the anime's first season.

For fans of the unabashedly queer anime (from writer Mitsurō Kubo and director Sayo Yamamoto), watching Suzaki and Kihara's "magical performance" was understandably exciting. And it's only a matter of time before someone illustrates Yuri and Victor doing this exact routine. It also gave Weir a chance to talk about anime live on NBC. What a time to be alive!

I hope Suzaki and Kihara celebrated with two pork cutlet bowls after that performance.

If you need more Yuri!!! on Ice, watch the beautifully animated intro — featuring the catchiest theme song ever — below: